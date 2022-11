RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy.

At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance.

According to police, both cars were damaged but there were no injuries reported.

They said there was no impact to traffic.

CBS 17 has reached out to North Raleigh Christian Academy for more information.