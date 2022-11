RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re responding to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning.

Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St.

One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing, or whether it was intentional or accidental.

Police continue to investigate.

