Police response investigated after video surfaces of Raleigh fight involving guns, man swinging machete

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after Raleigh police were called to break up a fight Friday afternoon in which guns were drawn, and a man was seen swinging a machete.

“We were really disappointed with the police presence because nobody got out of their car,” said a witness who asked to remain anonymous. “No questions were asked. No statements were asked.”

A man during the incident.

A Raleigh city leader spoke about the issue.

“It’s something that’s not acceptable,” said Raleigh City Councilman Corey Branch.

After watching video of the Bragg Street incident Sunday afternoon Branch reached out to leaders within the Raleigh Police Department looking for one thing.

“A thorough investigation to be addressed to see how the response to the matter was handled, and if there have been some areas that weren’t handled appropriately that will be addressed,” said Branch.

“Witness accounts change over time,” said the anonymous witness. “Folks who may have been passionate at that time about speaking out may feel differently two or three days later.”

Three days after the incident Raleigh police have a noticeable presence with squad cars on each end of the block, and at least one officer walking the sidewalk.

The people CBS 17 spoke with off-camera say this is the response they were seeking.

“There was no blood drawn by anyone, thank God,” said Branch.

As a full investigation gets underway CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh police to get their side of the story, but despite multiple attempts, they have yet to respond to our request.

At least one witness says Raleigh police stopped by his house offering an apology.

“There were folks with guns,” said a witness. “Bullets don’t care who’s in their path.”

“As things warm up hopefully we can get tempers to cool down,” said Branch.