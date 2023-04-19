RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying the man they say robbed a credit union in north Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday released a surveillance image of the man they say robbed the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1621 Pacific Ave. on Tuesday.



Raleigh police have released a surveillance photo of the man they say robbed a north Raleigh credit union earlier this week. (Photo credit: Raleigh Police Department)

Police described him as a white man between 5-foot-6 and 5-8, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and a chinstrap beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and pants, black shoes, a Duke baseball cap and a blue mask under his chin.

Police say he handed a teller a note demanding an undisclosed sum of money, then fled after the teller complied.

Police say no weapons were seen or implied.

People with information are asked to visit CrimeStoppers at this website or call 919-996-1193.