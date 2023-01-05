RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed man they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department said the donut shop at 4415 Falls of Neuse Road was robbed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man demanded money and fled the scene, and while he brandished a gun, no injuries were reported.

The man wore black pants, brown shoes, a gray sweatshirt, a cap and a black covering over his face. Police say he was driving a small white Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crimestoppers at this website or call 919-996-1193.