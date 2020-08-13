Police searching for person who shot a woman overnight in East Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police are searching the suspect who shot a woman in East Raleigh overnight.
According to police, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 1600-block of Burgundy Street. When police arrived on the scene they found a female victim who had been shot. Officials said officers also noticed a large crowd at the scene.
The female victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting or the location of any suspect(s) is asked to contact Raleigh police.
