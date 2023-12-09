The armed robbery happened at 4:48 p.m. Saturday at the Best Buy at 120 Shenstone Blvd., according to the Garner Police Department. Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are looking for a man after an armed robbery at Best Buy on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The robbery happened at 4:48 p.m. at the Best Buy at 120 Shenstone Blvd., according to the Garner Police Department.

A suspect who had a knife grabbed two laptop computers, police said.

He then showed a knife to a Best Buy worker when he was confronted and ran from the store with the computers, according to officers.

The suspect was last seen near Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is located across Shenstone Boulevard from Best Buy.

As of 5:30 p.m., police were still at the scene.

No one was injured and the store was not closed or evacuated.