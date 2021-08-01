Police seek ‘car of interest’ after Wake Forest woman killed during trip to visit sick relative in NC hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilmington police say they are seeking the driver of a silver Lexus after a Wake Forest woman was killed and her sister was wounded in a shooting Thursday.

The two women were in town and on the way to visit a sick relative at a nearby hospital when they were caught in “tragic gunfire,” Wilmington police said.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 Block of S. 13th Street, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers found one female victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound,” Wilmington police said in a news release.

Tracey Lee McKoy, 50, of Wake Forest, died from injuries she suffered in the shooting, police said.

Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown, 48, of Wilmington was seriously injured and was initially in critical condition. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“We are sending our condolences to the victims and their families. We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” police said.

Photo from Wilmington police.

Police say that they have a “car of interest” in the shooting and released photos of the car. The car is believed to be a light color Lexus sedan with a sunroof.

Police said if the Lexus is spotted, people should not approach it, but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.