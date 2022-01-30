Police seek help finding 13-year-old boy who vanished while riding his bicycle in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Holly Springs are asking the public to help them find a missing 13-year-old boy whose family is “very concerned” about him, officials said Sunday night.

Andrew Koch was last seen Sunday morning in the Holly Springs neighborhood of Braxton Village, which is in the southeastern part of the town, according to an email from Holly Springs police.

Police and Wake County deputies had an “extensive search” of the area where Andrew vanished until 9:30 p.m., the news release said.

Andrew was riding a red Fuji mountain bicycle when he vanished, police said. He was wearing a blue jacket and pants that are pictured in one of three photos released by police, the news release said.

“Andrew’s family is very concerned about his well-being,” police said.

Officials said anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 919-557-9111.