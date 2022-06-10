WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Wake Forest said they are asking the public to help them find a missing teen girl.

London Tant, 15, was last seen Thursday at her home along the 800 block of Stadium Drive, according to a news release from the town of Wake Forest.

When she vanished London was wearing gray sweatpants and a white tank top, the news release said.

London is 5-feet-4, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes, according to officials.

The news release said anyone with information about her location should call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.