Police seek man who made ‘unwanted advances’ toward young girl in Wake Forest Walmart

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest town officials said Saturday police are looking for a man who made “unwanted advances” toward a girl at a Walmart store.

The incident in which a man harassed a young girl happened Friday night inside the Walmart at 2114 S. Main St., according to Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

Crabtree said the incident happened sometime after 9:30 p.m. and that the man then ran out of the store.

The young girl, whose age was not available, was not injured. The incident is under investigation, according to Crabtree.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Wake Forest police at (919) 554-6150.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories