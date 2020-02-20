Police seize $50K worth of cocaine in Raleigh drug bust

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police took roughly $50,000 worth of cocaine off the streets after a drug bust in Raleigh Tuesday night.

Rudolph Washington Springer Jr., Julio Cesar Santos-Aguilar, Allan Eduardo Padgett-Ventura, and Bertie Obid Castellanos-Rodriguez are all charged with trafficking cocaine. Springer Jr. is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

According to prosecutors, the men were under surveillance as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Prosecutors said police tried to pull Springer Jr. over Tuesday night on Capital Boulevard near Oak Forest Drive.

“He refused to stop, and during this time purposely crashed his vehicle into an RPD covert vehicle being operated by a detective. He then sped away and attempted to elude law enforcement, driving recklessly. Then he ended up wrecking into three vehicles,” said a prosecutor in court Tuesday.

After crashing, Springer Jr. tried to run from officers, who found more than a pound of cocaine in his car, according to prosecutors.

Santos-Aguilar, Padgett-Ventura, and Castellanos-Rodriguez were all arrested home on Old Williams Road.

According to arrest warrants, Santos-Aguilar used a building on the property to keep and sell cocaine. Police found a digital scale with cocaine residue and packing material at the home.

Padgett-Ventura and Castellanos-Rodriguez sold and delivered more than 400 grams of cocaine to Springer Jr., according to warrants.

People who live here on Old Williams Road said police swarmed the house Tuesday night.

They said they rarely saw the people that lived and had no idea thousand of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine was being trafficked from inside.

All four suspects are expected back in court next month.

