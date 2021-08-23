Police: Teen arrested after leading Wake Forest police on chase, crashing in Raleigh

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-year-old was arrested after leading Wake Forest police on a chase Monday afternoon that ended in a crash in Raleigh, officials said.

The teen stole a car in Wake Forest and was then chased by the Town’s police department into Raleigh.

The suspect eluded police for a short time, then was apprehended after crashing on McGuire Drive off Perry Creek Road, officials said.

Witnesses said another person ran from the scene of the crash. Police are investigating whether more people were involved.

Information on the suspect was not released because of age.

Raleigh police are assisting with the incident.