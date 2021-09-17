Police upping enforcement along Raleigh’s bar scene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh leaders and law enforcement are looking at how to cut down on safety concerns along one of the city’s busiest bar scenes.

The city wants to balance safety with keeping the business booming in the area that attracts people, such as Dan Isleib who moved nearby 10 months ago.

“I love being able to walk to everything. We’ve got Publix down the street. We’ve got restaurants, bars, everything’s right here,” Isleib said.

In a city council workshop this week, Raleigh police Capt. Jonathan Wood gave an overview of enforcement in the district this summer.

From June 1 through Aug. 31 police seized 22 guns, filed 227 criminal charges, and received 94 noise complaints, Wood reported.

But Isleib said living next to the Glenwood South area, he expects the noise.

“I’ve never had a problem with the noise, late-night partygoers. They’re having fun and they’re gone by 2 o’clock,” Isleib said. “The only issues I ever have honestly are irresponsible people who don’t stay off the sidewalks with the scooters. I love the scooters and I ride them myself but they belong in the bike lane, they belong in the street.”

During his time in the Glenwood neighborhood, he’s had to report three parking issues outside his home.

“Rarely, and today was one of the three times so far this year, but blocking driveways,” Isleib said. “I would say the city’s doing their job in giving the parking tickets.”

Police gave out more than 1,600 parking citations from June through August.

Raleigh city staff members with the department of emergency management, hospitality and special events have been working with police and business owners to help reduce rowdiness, aggressive behavior and noise.

The city is also looking at potentially widening sidewalks and adding more crosswalks in the area to help with crowd control.

Rangi Mavinga said she enjoys Glenwood and wants to see longtime businesses rebound from the pandemic, but also have a safe nightlife for visitors.

“Raleigh is already growing and I am kind of amazed by how much it’s grown,” Mavinga said. “But we want to keep the people who have been here, here. I want Raleigh to stay Raleigh.”