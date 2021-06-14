Man shot near Food Lion in Raleigh in 2nd Poole Road shooting within hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNC) — A man was shot outside a Raleigh grocery store Monday night, according to police.

The incident was reported just after 10:10 p.m. near the Food Lion at 3416 Poole Road, according to Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, (officers) located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” a Raleigh police news release said.

Several evidence markers — typically used to show where gun shells have fallen — were seen outside just in front of the store’s entrance.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

This is the second shooting along Poole Road on Monday night. A man was wounded in a shooting just before 8 p.m. at the corner of Poole Road and Russ Street, which is 2 miles from the Food Lion.

No other information was released by police.

