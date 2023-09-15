RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Poole Road is one of Raleigh’s most traveled streets. It’s expected to get busier.

In the next 20 years, city staff say up to 22,000 cars could travel on it a day. Crews are now working to make improvements to the street as traffic volumes increase.

“What we’re doing is widening to have a four lane pretty much corridor that provides two lanes in either direction. So that pretty much provides capacity to accommodate more or higher volume of traffic,” said Sylvester Percival, roadway design and construction manager for the city of Raleigh.

The improvements will stretch from Maybrook Drive to Barwell Road.

The project will add sidewalks and bike lanes that aren’t present now and connect them to the greenway. Drivers can expect improved lighting at night and medians for improved safety.

The project was scheduled to be complete by the fall but that’s now been pushed back to December.

“I would say the result of that was due to just a combination of things. COVID being being one, as well as just the ability to address the project adequately when you have to fight against like weather-related issues,” said Percival.

He says the $14.8 million project is still on track to stay on budget despite the setback.

While some of the road has already been repaved, Poole Road is down to one lane in each direction with periodic closures.

“As with with any project, there’s there’s going to be that inconvenience of traffic. So, it’s not just all smooth sailing, of course. What we ask is that the public be as patient with us,” said Percival.

Until the project is complete, drivers are asked to watch out for crews in the work zone.