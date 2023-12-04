RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen has announced that Poole’side Pies will close its doors after service on Dec. 23.

Christensen said she is working on a new restaurant concept to fill the space.

The decision wasn’t easy, she said, but she wanted to respond to the “community’s ever-evolving needs.” More information will be shared in the months to come.

She thanked her team, past and present, as well as, the community that sold out the pre-opening pop-ups and patronized the restaurant during the pandemic.

Christensen runs five other properties in downtown Raleigh: Death & Taxes, Beasley’s Chicken & Honey, Fox Liquor Bar, Poole’s, and Bridge Club.

In 2014, she was awarded the James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Southeast.” In 2019, she was awarded the award in the “Outstanding Chef” category.