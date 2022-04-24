RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pools across the Triangle will open in about a month, and the City of Raleigh is in desperate need of lifeguards.

Assistant parks director Ken Hisler tells CBS 17 they’re needing to hire around 100 lifeguards for the city’s eight pools. If these jobs aren’t filled, it could mean reduced hours and fewer swim lessons offered.

For the lifeguards already on deck, the city said there’s a good chance some lifeguards will have to work at multiple locations.

“The reality is we’re probably looking at a staggering where we may have to operate on reduced capacity so say I may have four pools open but that may rotate to four pools the other day,” Hisler said.

The city increased lifeguard pay from $9 an hour to $13 an hour.

With opening day fast approaching, city leaders are out in the community recruiting potential applicants.

“We work in contact with every high school; we’re in contact with every college across the state,” Hisler said, mentioning they’re in touch with sports team and church groups to recruit.

Hisler says they’ll do everything they can to make sure every community will have plenty of pool time this summer.

If you want to apply for one of those lifeguard positions, click here.