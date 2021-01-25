Pop-up food, home goods drive at PNC Arena seeks to help 1,000 families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pop-up food and home goods drive seeks to help as many as 1,000 families while supplies last at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

Courtesy of the North Carolina Community Action Association, the pop-up, drive-thru event will serve families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure the safety of all, individuals or families will remain in their vehicles while volunteers place a food box, beverages, and other assorted home goods in their trunks.

Home goods may be kitchen items, medical wellness items, beauty items, cosmetics, or miscellaneous bedding.

The event will be the association’s first and will take place starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday until supplies last.

“This is for anyone who is in need! We are people helping people regardless of your circumstances or background,” a Facebook post from the association read.