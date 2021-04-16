Pop-up roller rink opens this weekend at Raleigh Convention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The “Rolling in the City of Oaks” pop-up skating rink is open this weekend at the Raleigh Convention Center.

It’s the first event the center has opened to the public in more than a year. Capacity is limited to 250 skaters and 50 spectators.

The organizers say they want to bring more people downtown and possibly jump start the recovery for nearby businesses.

“We want to see that comeback story we know downtown is going to succeed we know Raleigh is going to succeed. It’s just getting people back and getting them back safely,” said Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh.

Masks are required and all ages are welcome.