RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Berkeley Café has renewed its lease in downtown Raleigh, amid rezoning plans that prompted questions about the popular music venue’s future.

Tuesday night, Raleigh City leaders approved a rezoning plan for 303 Dawson Street from 20 to 40 stories high.

Although the plans previously included the Berkeley Café, developers have since removed it from their building request.

A representative with the Morningstar Law Group confirmed in the council meeting that the Berkeley Café has signed an extension of its lease for the next year.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin thanked developers for removing the popular restaurant from their building plans to keep it downtown.

“I just want to say, good work,” Baldwin said. “Thank you. You listened and I appreciate what you came back with.”