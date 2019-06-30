Portion of Atlantic Ave in Raleigh closed due to water main break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Atlantic Avenue is closed between Whitaker Mill Road and Six Forks Road due to a water main break.

The water main break happened before noon Sunday, but is not affecting any water customers.

City officials say the road is not expected to reopen until Monday afternoon.

The actual water main repairs are expected to be complete around 3 a.m. Monday, but the road will then need to be repaved.

That will push the reopening of the road to Monday afternoon, officials said.

The following is a suggested detour around the work area:

Northbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue will make a left onto East Whitaker Mill Road, right onto Wake Forest Road, right onto East Six Forks Road, back to Atlantic Avenue

Southbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue will make a left onto Wicker Drive, left onto Laurelbook Street, right onto Hodges Street, and right onto Capital Blvd.

City officials said motorists should be aware that other projects are in progress in the same area of Hodges Road, Wake Forest Road and East Six Forks Road.

Authorities have not said what caused the water main break.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

