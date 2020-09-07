Portion of Capital Blvd. closed after motorcyclist seriously injured in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Capital Boulevard is closed Sunday night in Raleigh after a wreck involving a motorcycle, police said.

The crash was reported just before 6:55 p.m. along Capital Boulevard just before Brentwood Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The wreck happened when a car crashed into the back of a motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to WakMed after suffering serious injuries.

Two lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard in the area are closed.

Police said they are investigating the crash.

