Portion of I-40/I-440 interchange to close for construction work in early mornings this week

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a key interstate junction in Raleigh will be closed early mornings this week starting Monday as part of a widening project in southeast Wake County, officials say.

Crews will close a portion of the Interstate-40 and Interstate-440 interchange for five hours every morning through Thursday night, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The widening project is for I-40 and extends from southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

I-40 eastbound will be closed at Exit 301 (I-440 West) as crews pave areas so they can shift the travel lanes back towards the center on Friday morning, the news release said.

The area will be closed until 5 a.m. starting Monday morning.

A detour will lead drivers to take the exit to Poole Road (Exit 15) where they can turn around and take Exit 16 to get back on I-40 East, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories