Portion of I-40/I-440 interchange to close for construction work in early mornings this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a key interstate junction in Raleigh will be closed early mornings this week starting Monday as part of a widening project in southeast Wake County, officials say.

Crews will close a portion of the Interstate-40 and Interstate-440 interchange for five hours every morning through Thursday night, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The widening project is for I-40 and extends from southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

I-40 eastbound will be closed at Exit 301 (I-440 West) as crews pave areas so they can shift the travel lanes back towards the center on Friday morning, the news release said.

The area will be closed until 5 a.m. starting Monday morning.

A detour will lead drivers to take the exit to Poole Road (Exit 15) where they can turn around and take Exit 16 to get back on I-40 East, officials said.