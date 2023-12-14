WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water has closed a portion of the 100 block of Elm Avenue between South Main Street/U.S. 1A and South White Street.

The closure is necessary to allow crews to replace a water service at 112 Elm Ave. Water and sewer service in the area will not be affected, the town said.

A signed detour is in place directing traffic around the work area. Delays are expected, so motorists may wish to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The work is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Town of Wake Forest offers an interactive map that gives residents a user-friendly and convenient way to view local road closures and restrictions.