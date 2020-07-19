Possible child abuse case after 2 toddlers wander into Wake County home, officials say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are investigating a possible child abuse case after two toddlers wandered into a home in Garner Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 7700 block of Trudy Lane in Garner, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller said that a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy “appeared at their residence,” the news release said.

According to witnesses, the girl was naked, covered in mud and had visible cuts on her body, officials said.

The two children were taken to WakeMed for observation.

“After a lengthy search, the father of the children was located at a home on the same street and stated he was sleep and his wife was at work,” the news release said.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.

