CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials said Thursday night that a possible DWI crash closed a key intersection after powerlines were knocked down.

The crash closed the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Harrison Avenue, according to an 11:19 p.m. news release from the Town of Cary.

The entire intersection will be “closed for a lengthy period of time” while powerline repairs are underway, officials said.

A driver in the crash was taken into custody under suspicion of DWI and was going through the testing process late Thursday night, according to the news release.

Drivers were being diverted around the closed intersection while repairs were underway.