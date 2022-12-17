RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts.

Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday.

“We’re pretty much counting the days at this point, and it’s that, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s already here!’” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said she immediately noticed the large crowds hoping to wrap up their shopping.

“We just figured the weather was good, it’s the week before Christmas and we thought we’d just come and get in the Christmas spirit!” she said.

A survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated a record 158 million people would shop on Saturday — which is 10 million more shoppers compared to this same time last year. The survey said most people had plans to shop for items like clothing, gift cards and toys.

Despite many people heading to shop online this holiday season, people in the Triangle noticed the large crowds at stores.

Anton and Shavonne Jett who were shopping at Fenton in Cary Saturday said they noticed a lot of people searching for last-minute gifts.

“It depends on the area you go to. Certain shops… it’s definitely packed, a line almost to the door – other areas it’s been really secluded,” Anton Jett said.

While some families told CBS 17 News that they had plans to shop with a budget in mind, others said they felt comfortable spending more during the holiday season since the pandemic.

“I think the last couple of years taught us that tomorrow is not guaranteed and we should just enjoy the time now and put a smile on somebody’s face,” Baldwin said. “With the crowds, I would say most people feel that way, as well.”

The NRF forecasts that retail sales will grow between 6 percent and 8 percent over 2021 during the holiday season to nearly $960 billion. You can see more on the holiday season at the NRF website focused on holiday shopping.