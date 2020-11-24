Possibly impaired driver smashes car into Raleigh flower shop, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver is being checked for impairment after crashing into a Raleigh flower shop Monday night, police said.
The incident was reported at 9:35 p.m. at Fallon’s Flower Shop at 700 St. Marys Street, which is about three blocks west of Capital Boulevard north of downtown.
The man was driving along a street when he drove off the road and into the flower shop, according to police.
The store sustained damage to glass windows. No one was injured.
