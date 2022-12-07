RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re planning to send off your Christmas gifts this holiday season, shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.

CBS 17 got an inside look at the United States Postal Service (USPS) distribution center in Raleigh where packages are being processed, sorted, and shipped out to homes in our area.

The postal service said it is fully prepared for an increase in package volume this holiday season. To prepare, they’re hiring more employees. The company has hired 28,000 seasonal workers across the country and added about 100,000 full-time employees.

They’ve also installed more technology to be able to sort and process packages quicker.

“Across the country there’s 249 new machines that were installed just in the past two years, so the high-speed packaging machines were able to process 60 million packages across the country the entire day,” said Philip Bogenberger, a USPS communications specialist.

Shipping deadlines are quickly approaching for the last day for ground service. First-class mail is Dec. 17, priority mail Dec. 19and priority mail express Dec. 23. You can view a full list of USPS holiday shipping deadlines here:

https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm