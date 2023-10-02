RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole on Lake Wheeler Road early Monday morning, leaving several Duke Energy customers without power.

Officials said around 2:45 a.m., a vehicle was driving on Lake Wheeler Road when they hit a utility pole, knocking it down. The vehicle ended up in the woods and the driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the driver’s condtion.

Lake Wheeler Road is shut down at Simpkins Farm Lane and the traffic lights are out. Drivers should allow more time for a detour.

According to Duke Energy’s website, 84 customers are currently without power in the area. Power is expected to be restored at 10:15 a.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.