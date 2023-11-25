RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UPDATE: Power has been restored to Duke Energy customers in part of North Raleigh after equipment damage caused an outage Saturday morning.

According to a text sent to customers from the utility company, “repairs are complete in the area” as of 7:52 a.m.

Those who are still without power in the affected area are asked to contact Duke Energy.

Previous story:

A Saturday morning power outage in the northern part of Raleigh is affecting over 1,700 Duke Energy customers.

The outage was first reported around 6:35 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. Customers living in the area first received texts about the service disruption around 6:37 a.m.

The area affected lies between Interstates 440 and 540 and includes Six Forks Road between Sawmill Road and Lynn Road/Spring Forest Road.

A text from Duke Energy to affected customers sent around 6:54 a.m. said a crew was currently en route to the outage area and power was estimated to be restored around 8:15 a.m.

The outage was caused by equipment damage, according to a text sent to Duke Energy customers around 7:34 a.m.