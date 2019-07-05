Wake County residents want change after car hits utility pole, knocking out power for many

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Wake County have power again after a driver took out a utility pole on Creedmoor Road near Whispering Glen Lane Friday morning.

The driver told CBS 17 he lost control of his car and crashed.

He’s going to be okay, but neighbors said accidents in the area are an ongoing issue.

“It’s happening a couple of times a year and causing damage to our property,” said neighbor Jane Hopkins.

She said one driver recently took out their irrigation system and another wrecked a neighborhood stone wall.

Often times the homeowner’s association is left with the clean-up bill.

“Some of them just run away, like the last guy that came up here and hit the tree, he got in his car and ran away.”

She said at a minimum, she’d like to see a ledge added to a section of Creedmoor Road to keep drivers from going into the ditch.

“This slope acts as a ski jump when you’re flying up it.”

Hopkins worries the accidents will keep piling up.

“It’s actually increased because road traffic increased substantially over the last few years.”



Steve Abbott with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said anyone with concerns like hers is encouraged to fill out a request for a traffic study on DOT’s website.

Workers will then evaluate the area’s crash history, traffic volume and overall growth.

Abbott said the biggest concerns are people driving too close to others, speeding or not paying attention.

“It’s not the roads very often. It’s the drivers and how they’re reacting.”

He said there’s no limit on what DOT workers can come up with to help alleviate traffic problems and even if it’s determined there’s no need for changes, they still want neighbors to speak up.

“It’s better to check to find out than to not say anything.”

You can also report other issues on state roads, like stop signs down or potholes, on DOT’s website.

