MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — What better way to celebrate Christmas than with a $50,000 win?

That’s the reality for two lucky lottery players in North Carolina after a pair of tickets sold in the state — including one in Morrisville — each won that amount in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, one of the winning tickets was purchased at the Food Lion located at 2121 TW Alexander Dr. in Morrisville.

The other was bought in Currituck County at the 7-Eleven located at 271 Caratoke Highway in Moyock.

Each winning ticket matched four of the five white balls along with the red Power Ball to win the $50,000 prize.

No one won the big jackpot, which now rolls over to the next drawing on Christmas Day. As of Sunday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot stands at $638 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.