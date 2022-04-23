CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One local choir will be heading to the Big Apple.

The Cary Community Choir will be performing at Carnegie Hall on May 2nd.

“How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice,” advised Candace Blackley.

She knows this firsthand.

The upcoming performance will be her second time in New York at the world-famous concert hall.

The Cary Community Choir sang Handel’s “Messiah” there in 2017.

“Several folks who went then, are now going back,” said Blackley.

But this experience will be different.

“There’s just this electric energy,” described Pepper Choplin.

Choplin is the artistic director of the choir and a full-time composer.

He has performed at Carnegie Hall a few times before, but he is most excited about this one.

“I will be as composer and conductor,” said Choplin. “It’s a piece I wrote called, ‘Once Upon a Morning.’ I’ve never conducted it before, so that adds a little bit of excitement for me.”

The choir usually just has four rehearsals and one performance a year, where they sing “Messiah” during the Holidays.

“We’re a one hit wonder, that’s what we do,” laughed Blackley.

But they’re hoping this new, exciting opportunity helps them grow.

“The average age [of the choir] we would say is 50 and up,” she added.

While the singers have proven it’s never too late to follow your dreams, they want the next generation to take the stage.

“We hope to increase the number of young people in the Cary Community Choir, so they can be exposed to the classical music and carry on the tradition,” said Blackey. “Because we’re aging and we don’t want this choir to go away.”

The choir is always looking for more singers.

There are no auditions necessary. Anyone interested in joining should visit their website.

The May 2nd performance will be the premiere of “The Music of Pepper Choplin.”

As part of the Distinguished Concerts International New York series, the choir will join 200 other singers.