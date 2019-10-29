‘Prayers go out’ to 12-year-old girl critically injured when she’s hit by car in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after a car hit her Monday afternoon as she tried to cross a Cary road.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Harrison Avenue near Wyatts Pond Drive in Cary.

“I didn’t think that would ever happen to any of my friends,” said Kaylie Pepin.

The 7th grader at Reedy Creek Middle School said she and two classmates decided to walk home from school rather than take the bus.

The girl who was hit suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Cary town officials.

“High traffic volume, 45-mile-an-hour speed limit, it’s a tough place to cross,” said Cary Police Capt. Steve Wilkins.

Pepin didn’t see the crash that left her friend badly hurt, but she’s shaken by it, and so is her dad, Matt Dupree.

“It’s kind of unbelievable at first,” he said.

Dupree said he was considering letting his daughter walk home from school regularly, but changed his mind after what happened Monday.

Friends, witnesses, and police investigating the crash all say they’re keeping the injured girl in their thoughts.

“We always dread pedestrian crashes. We hate to hear those come across the radio,” said Wilkins. “They’re always serious, and in this case, our thoughts and prayers go out to this young lady.”

“Honestly, I just really hope she gets better quickly,” said Pepin.

The town of Cary says no charges have been filed at this time.

