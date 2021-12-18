Pregnant woman taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wake County

The scene where the crash happened Saturday afternoon. Photo contributed to CBS 17

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a nearby hospital Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash that closed a road for about an hour in Wake County, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Turnipseed and Major Slade roads, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Two Ford pickup trucks and a Ford SUV were involved in the crash, which happened east of Raleigh just south of Poole Road near Smithfield Road.

One driver was cited by troopers after causing the wreck, which happened south of Wendell Falls, officials said.

The driver at fault failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the intersection. That vehicle was hit on the side by another vehicle, which then spun the original vehicle around, hitting a third vehicle, troopers said.

There were no major injuries in the wreck. The pregnant woman was taken to a hospital for observation, troopers said.