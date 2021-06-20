President Biden to visit Raleigh to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Raleigh to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden is scheduled to visit on Thursday.

The president’s visit will be one day after the first of four drawings for the $1 million lottery prize. The series of cash drawings is for those who have been vaccinated in North Carolina.

The first drawing is scheduled for June 23 and will happen every two weeks until the final drawing on August 4.

Biden had set a 4th of July target of hitting 70 percent in each state for at least partial vaccination.

Overall, about 168 million American adults, or 65.1% of the U.S. population 18 years and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped significantly from a high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago, jeopardizing Biden’s ability to hit the 70% mark.

One of his goals has been reached as 300 million shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.