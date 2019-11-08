Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made her pitch to North Carolina voters Thursday in Raleigh.

More than 3,500 people filled Broughton High School’s gym to watch her speak.

“When I was a girl, a full-time minimum wage job in America would support a family of three. Today, a full-time minimum wage job in America will not keep a mama and a baby out of poverty. That is wrong and that is why I’m in this fight,” Warren said.

She vowed to bring structural change to our economy, protect democracy, and attack corruption if elected.

Warren also talked about her plan to tax those making more than $50 million a year.

​”When you make it big, when you make it the top one-tenth of 1 percent big, pitch in two cents so everybody else gets a chance to make it,” Warren said.

She picked up another endorsement from U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“We got to meet (and) address these deep problems with big, bold solutions that meet them at the scale and with the level of urgency they require,” Pressley said.

Voters seemed impressed.

“I really loved her speech. I thought she had great energy,” Durham voter Beth Hustedt said.

“It was very invigorating. Like, I’d seen clips online, but just seeing her in person was a whole different experience,” added Raleigh voter Deb Bhattacharya.

In response, the NCGOP released the following statement:

A booming economy, 6.9 million new jobs and lower tax rates. That’s what an America First agenda looks like, and Elizabeth Warren wants to halt the country’s progress and send it flying backwards. Her plans would rip more than 200 million people off of their private health insurance, eliminate more than 2 million jobs, and send our economy spiraling toward another depression. Sen. Warren is wrong for North Carolina and wrong for America.

