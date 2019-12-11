Previously deported Mexican felon found in Wake County; indicted on re-entry charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 46-year-old Mexican who was previously deported has been indicted on a charge of re-entering the U.S. illegally as an aggravated felon, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted Simon Lopez-Mariano on the charge that could put him in prison for 20 years and/or pay a $250,000 fine if he is convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Lopez-Marino was deported following a first-degree attempted robbery conviction.

He was recently located in Wake County.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the cases.

