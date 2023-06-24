RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You couldn’t miss the vibrant celebration in downtown Raleigh that brought thousands of people to Fayetteville Street on Saturday.

“There is energy, there is so much love and acceptance,” said Shana Barr who traveled from Apex Saturday to join the crowd and celebrate Out! Raleigh Pride.

The event also featured a long line of vendors, art, and various organizations.

Barr and others said it meant a lot to see the diversity, the support and the amount of people who came out to be part of the celebration.

“People need to see that we want equality for everyone,” Barr said.

Organizers with the LGBT Center of Raleigh said it’s the 11th year that they’ve held the event. It’s not only the group’s largest celebration and fundraiser, but LGBT Center’s Interim Executive Director Kori Hennessey said it’s also an opportunity to come together.

“The goal is to have a space that is safer, affirming, and a celebratory space for everybody… It’s to also recognize some of the things that we are still fighting for — especially right now with some of the anti-LGBT legislation happening,” Hennessey said.

The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in the United States this legislative session. On Thursday, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a bill restricting transgender athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams.

“I think it’s more important than ever, really, to have this space here, an accommodation of everything that we’ve been doing throughout the year to celebrate everybody,” said Hennessey.

James Feuerhelm, who came also attended the celebration, said, “It’s important to show up and be supportive to the rights of those that are facing discrimination or legislation. Hundreds of laws in the year, alone, have been written targeting trans and queer people. It’s our responsibility as their brothers and sisters in the community to stand up for them.”

Feuerhelm, who moved from Louisiana to Raleigh and married his husband, said attending Out! Raleigh Pride became the first time he was able to experience a large pride celebration.

Feuerhelm added, “The support and empowerment that you feel, to be able to be out in public and visible and know that you’re surrounded by all kinds of people who may be different than you… but you all stand in solidarity with one another.”

The celebration wrapped up at 6 p.m. on Saturday; however, people said the celebration left many knowing that they are recognized, loved and celebrated for who they are.