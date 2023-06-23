RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, some streets in downtown Raleigh will be filled with rainbows, cheering, and hundreds of people as the Out! Raleigh Pride Festival kicks off downtown.

“It’s our biggest party we’ve ever been able to throw,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers, said.

He said it’s a place where everyone can feel welcome.

“Raleigh is changing all the time, we’re growing, we’re growing so fast, and I think then our culture a lot, so I think pride really makes sure as Raleigh changes, that we stay ever present in the culture here in Raleigh,” Roberts said.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. on Hargett Street with a parade. Then, The Ritz is hosting what organizers call the biggest pride celebration Raleigh has ever seen with music, dancing, and acceptance.

Some local businesses are hosting pride-themed brunches, and several businesses have shown their support with pride flags displayed in their storefronts.

Organizers say even when the music stops and the celebration is over, the acceptance, love, and community will continue on.

“We try to bring the celebration, find this place of joy throughout the month of June, but there’s so many other people out there doing so much throughout the year that it’s just amazing to see,” Roberts said.