RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who pleaded guilty to four armed robberies in a nine-day span will spend 19 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Ira Burnett, 34, received his 228-month sentence Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. He pleaded guilty to those armed robberies Jan. 4.

Prosecutors say that between June 27, 2021, and July 5 of that year, Burnett robbed four Raleigh businesses — two Walgreens, a Family Dollar and Sky Blue Tobacco.

Authorities say he wore the same Fox Racing cap during each robbery and fled in the same gray Nissan car each time.

Raleigh police searched his house on July 6, 2021, and found a loaded .357 revolver, sweatshirts that resemble the ones worn by the robber and the Fox Racing cap.

He was indicted on Sept. 7, 2002.