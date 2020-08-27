Prisoner escapes during job assignment in Wake County

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking a Wake Correctional Center minimum custody offender who was reported missing from his prison job assignment this morning.
Michael Lee Willis-Rockett, 29, was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white tee-shirt around 9:50 a.m. at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex, where officials say he worked a prison job loading trucks of supplies for the prison system.
Willis-Rockett is described as a white male who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar on his right arm and tattoos on his right eye, neck, chest, stomach and both arms.
He is serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and probation revocation. After conviction in Brunswick, he was admitted to prison on Nov. 7, 2018. He was scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020.
If you see Willis-Rockett, please call 911 or the Wake Correctional Center at 919-733-7988.
