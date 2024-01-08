RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been just over three months since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel killed well over 1,000 people. On Monday, the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States hosted a private screening of a film showcasing some of the atrocities of that day.

Many Americans woke up to scenes of Israel being bombarded by rockets and other violence on the morning of Oct. 7, but what many of us have seen fail to fully convey the horrific scenes that took place.

CBS 17 was invited to attend a private screening of a roughly 45-minute film made up of raw footage from the attack. The film, which was put together by the Israel Defense Forces, compiles various scenes throughout the day.

“It is incredibly tough to watch,” said Anat Sultan-Dadon, the Consul General of Israel to the Southeast.

The IDF put together footage captured from surveillance video, cell phones and Hamas body cameras, encapsulating truly horrific moments, including two young sons wailing at the killing of their father, civilians being gunned down while running from a music festival and the brutal mutilation of bodies.

“It is incomprehensible what human beings are capable of, what kind of hate and indoctrination can teach a human being to commit such atrocities,” Sultan-Dadon said.

The attack on Oct. 7 prompted the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as Israel has vowed to fight until Hamas’ ability to wage attacks like this one is neutralized.

“This is a war that we did not choose,” the consul general explained.

As the war rages on, there have been demonstrations across the country and here in the Triangle. Some have conveyed support for Israel, while others have shown solidarity for the Palestinians and amplified concerns over the rising death toll in Gaza.

While people were gathered inside for Monday’s screening, around a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside calling for a ceasefire.