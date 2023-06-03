RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Professional golf is back in Raleigh once again.

The inaugural UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH is at Raleigh Country Club. It marks the 12th tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 26-event schedule.

This is the first time the UNC Health Championship is at the country club and with its new name. Prior to this year, it was known as the Rex Hospital Open in North Raleigh.

“When we were looking to the future this golf course is ranked in the top 20 in the state. It’s close to downtown. It’s a new test for the players. So, it really was a natural fit for a place where we can grow the tournament,” said Brian Krusoe, Golf Tournament Director for the UNC Health Championship.

Around 156 professional golfers from across the country are competing in the tournament. It has drawn thousands of spectators to the area.

Grayson Murray, 29, from Raleigh, was the standout in UNC Health Championship. This tournament is a pipeline for professional golfers to get into the Professional Golfers’ Association.

The prize is $1 million, which will be split among top golfers.

The four-day tournament continues Sunday, at 7 a.m. and the winners are expected to be crowned around 5 p.m. at Raleigh Country Club.