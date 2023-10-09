RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said the rally held in support of Palestine on Sunday was not permitted by the City of Raleigh.

The pro-Palestine rally was organized at Moore Square on Sunday. Raleigh police officials said it’s always recommended for people who want to demonstrate to request a picketing permit.

However, officials said the police department also understands every citizen’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest and they are always going to facilitate that right for all to peacefully protest.

According to Raleigh police, no arrests were made and no injuries were reported from Sunday’s rally.

CBS 17 asked police about people inciting violence and officers not taking action. They said they will get back to us with more information.

Sunday’s protest was among several such events held across the country since the attacks in Israel on Saturday.