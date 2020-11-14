Pro-Trump group met by Black Lives Matters protesters in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 100 Black Lives Matter demonstrators counter-protested a couple of hundred President Trump supporters in downtown Raleigh Saturday afternoon

The event initially began Saturday afternoon at the State Capitol as a pro-Trump rally called “Stop the Steal” to protest about continuing election results controversies.

After hours of peacefully protesting, the group was later confronted by supporters of Black Lives Matter.

The two groups yelled obscenities at each other across Edenton Street, but no violence was seen. As of 4 p.m., the protest was still underway.

Several Raleigh police officers responded to the scene.

During the protests, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office deployed several deputies and barricades at the Wake County Courthouse, officials said.

The deployment was done as a “precaution,” according to officials.