Procession, funeral for fallen Knightdale officer to close roads, schools in the area

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A private funeral for Knightdale Police Officer Ryan Hayworth will be held at Elevation Baptist Church Friday. The funeral will be livestreamed on CBS17.com.

The procession will travel along U.S. 64 Business eastbound, turning left onto N.C. 97 and east into Zebulon. Gannon Avenue will be closed from Pony Road to Water Plant Road for the graveside services, which are also closed to the general public.

Roads will be closed from 2:30 until 6 p.m., but police said the times can vary. They said signs are posted along many of the impacted roads.

Thirteen schools in eastern Wake County, including Knightdale, Wendell, and Zebulon, will close three hours early tomorrow to avoid traffic and road closures in the area.

People looking to pay their respects can line the procession route from U.S. 64 Business at Leith Auto Park to the N.C. 97 light.