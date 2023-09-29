RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers who are 16 to 19 years old are three times more likely to be in a car accident compared to those 20-year-olds and above, according to the CDC.

To try to reduce car accidents among teen drivers, B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) is holding training sessions this weekend ahead of “National Teen Driver Safety Week.”

Teens who go through B.R.A.K.E.S. training are 64% less likely to be involved in a crash within the first three years after the program.

The program provides teens with behind-the-wheel training with cars made available by Kia Motors. There will be professional trainers, current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers to instruct teens and parents about road safety.

Exercises during the program include:

Distracted Driving Awareness

Panic Braking

Crash Avoidance

Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery

Car Control/Skid Recovery

Multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion, Dough Herbert, founded the 501(c)(3) charity after his two sons, Jon and James, died in a car crash in 2008. The tragedy turned into a mission that’s trained more than 110,000 teens and their parents.

The training sessions will be held at the NCSHP Training Center located at 380 E. Tryon Road.

Classes start at 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 1, classes begin at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.